Tripura Chief Minister Prof. Dr. Manik Saha on Monday emphasized that the implementation of the One Nation, One Election initiative would play a crucial role in strengthening democracy, increasing voter participation, and ensuring economic benefits.

Speaking at a discussion session on the subject at Rabindra Shatabarshiki Bhawan, Dr. Saha highlighted the positive impact of the initiative, stating that since Prime Minister Narendra Modi assumed office, the perception of businessmen in society has transformed significantly. He recalled witnessing this change during his recent visit to Assam.

“Under the previous Left Front regime, businessmen were often viewed as adversaries of society. Today, they are respected and acknowledged for their contributions. This discussion aims to raise awareness among them about the advantages of One Nation, One Election,” said Dr. Saha.

He pointed out the disruptions caused by frequent elections, particularly in educational institutions. “Each time an election takes place, schools are used as polling stations, leading to their temporary closure. With One Nation, One Election, we would need to vote only once every five years, reducing inconvenience for the common people. Frequent elections create unnecessary challenges for citizens,” he said.



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Dr. Saha also asserted that the initiative would lead to a higher voter turnout and eliminate logistical challenges. “Financially, it will be highly beneficial. Conducting elections multiple times a year requires enormous funds. Additionally, government employees, particularly teachers, are engaged in election-related duties, affecting their primary responsibilities. Holding elections once in five years will allow them to focus on their core work without disruption,” he added.

Highlighting another concern, the Chief Minister said that frequent elections lead to repeated enforcement of the Model Code of Conduct, restricting governance. “During elections, the government cannot make crucial policy decisions or approve important projects, leading to administrative roadblocks. One Nation, One Election will ensure governance runs smoothly without such hindrances,” he explained.

Expressing strong support for the initiative, Dr. Saha remarked, “Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been a strong advocate of this system. In 2024, discussions were held in Parliament, and a committee was formed to examine its feasibility. The initiative will bring stability in governance, enhance voter engagement, and offer significant economic advantages.”