Opposition slams BJP for curtailing Tripura Assembly session days to accommodate PM Modi’s visit

The Tripura Legislative Assembly witnessed heated exchanges after the Business Advisory Committee (BAC) decided to reduce the number of sitting days in the ongoing 8th session of the 13th Assembly, triggering protests from the Opposition.

The session began today and will next meet on September 23, with Monday’s sitting cancelled due to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s scheduled visit to the state. This move drew sharp criticism from Congress, CPI(M), and other opposition parties, who accused the ruling BJP of sidelining public issues.

Congress MLA Gopal Chandra Roy alleged widespread corruption in every department of the state government and demanded that the session be extended by at least three days to allow thorough discussion. CPI(M) MLA Shyamal Chakraborty echoed the demand. Roy further questioned why the Assembly should adjourn simply because of the Prime Minister’s visit, stressing that unemployment, farmers’ concerns, and other pressing issues deserved priority.

Former Minister and Congress MLA Sudip Roy Barman also criticised the decision, pointing out that Tripura’s Assembly sessions are already held for very limited days. “Does it mean the House will not function just because the PM is coming? For us, people’s issues should be equally important. The PM might not even be aware of this arrangement; otherwise, he would have advised continuing the session,” he remarked.



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Leader of the Opposition Jitendra Chaudhury added, “If the Prime Minister comes and the House does not continue, it does not send a good message.”

Responding to the criticism, Chief Whip and BJP MLA Kalyani Roy said that Congress representatives had failed to attend the BAC meeting despite being informed in advance. Parliamentary Affairs Minister Ratan Lal Nath defended the decision, arguing that since all top officials and department heads would be engaged in the Prime Minister’s programme, no one would be available to answer questions in the Assembly. “I assure that in the next Assembly, the number of days will be increased,” Nath said.

Later, Deputy Speaker Ram Prasad Paul tabled the BAC report in the House, which was adopted through a vote.