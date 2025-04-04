Patanjali Foods has announced an ambitious plan to expand oil palm cultivation across 10,000 hectares in Tripura over the next two years, marking a significant push towards self-reliance in edible oil production.

Speaking to reporters, Ashok Kumar Singh, NER Head of Patanjali Foods, highlighted the company's vision to transform Tripura into a hub for oil palm cultivation. "We have already acquired 30 hectares of land, where we will establish a one-stop solution—including a processing mill, a nursery, a demo plantation, and a farmer training center," Singh stated. The project is set to kick off within the next three months.



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Emphasizing the favorable climate and soil conditions in Tripura, Singh noted that Patanjali is committed to expanding oil palm cultivation not just in Tripura, but across the entire Northeast region.

A workshop on Oil Palm Plantation was successfully held to educate and engage farmers. Officials from the Tripura Agriculture and Horticulture Departments, including IAS Secretary Apurba Roy, Director of Agriculture Dr. Phani Bhusan Jamatia, and Director of Horticulture Dipak Das, attended the event alongside Patanjali representatives Subhash Bhattacharjee (NE Advisor) and Ayan Sarkar (Tripura State Head).

The move is expected to boost rural employment, enhance farmer incomes, and reduce India's dependency on imported edible oils.