Slamming the ruling BJP government, CPI (M) state secretary Jitendra Chowdhury on Tuesday evening, while addressing a press conference at the party headquarters in Agartala said, "Situation may soon go out of hand as people are losing faith from the police and administration as since last four and half years time they are victims of the ruling BJP assault and in self-defense resist against these attacks."

The Opposition CPI (M) was holding a mass rally at Khayerpur where allegedly the opposition despite applying for police permission in much advance was denied at the last moment besides being attacked by ruling BJP goons and in front of the police who did not stop them.

Chowdhury said that as the situation turned worst he and other leaders present there were compelled to call the Superintendent of Police, West Tripura district, Chief Secretary, DGP and even Chief Minister Manik Saha to intervene and ask the police to take appropriate action to bring the situation under control.

He said, “Despite all threats and heavy rain more than one thousand of our supporters voluntarily attended the programme today at Khayerpur and as per our discussion with the SP and SDPO had also curtailed the rally but we had not even covered 100 meters the police officer stopped us. On the contrary we found a rally of some 60 to 70 supporters of the ruling BJP gathered there and in front of the police attacking us."

"Surprisingly police was silent and did nothing to stop them so we had to call the DGP, CS and even CM because at any moment the situation could have gone out of control though as responsible leaders we managed to stop and control our boys but how long it can continue in such a manner," Chowdhury further added.

“People’s back are stuck to the wall and there is no space to move behind anymore, so people may start resisting and have every right to do that in self-defense and ensure democratic rights. Hope the administration and police realise that if people start retreating then soon the situation may go out of control and so act accordingly,” alerted Chowdhury.

Chowdhury said that his party has been submitting a series of deputations to SDM, urban local bodies, gram panchayat authorities, since last few weeks on local issues.

He added that the events continued till September 10 but witnessed heavy political violence from ruling BJP-backed goons.

Chowdhury added that at least 12 CPI (M) supporters were assaulted at Bishalgarh since September 08 and where one of the recent events were held.