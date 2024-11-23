After the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) emerged victorious in the recently-held Assembly elections in Maharashtra, Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha stated that the people of the state chose development over fake promises made by opposition parties.



CM Saha made the statement while celebrating BJP’s victory in Maharashtra in front of the Pradesh BJP office, in Agartala.



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“Due to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, we secured victories in Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, and Chhattisgarh, followed by Haryana. Many people claimed it would be impossible for us to win, but the way we are working for development under PM Modi’s leadership has proven them wrong. Based on our development work, people have voted for BJP and PM Modi. Today, we have won in Maharashtra. This time too, there were many comments, including about the anti-incumbency factor, but people have rejected all such claims and chosen development by voting for the NDA,” Saha said.



He attributed this victory to PM Modi, stating, “I want to congratulate and thank PM Modi and the people of Maharashtra on behalf of Tripura BJP and the people of this state. Whenever we win, the opposition raises baseless allegations about security and EVMs. People have seen through their fake promises. The CPI(M) in Tripura is now hard to find. In a democracy, victory and loss are natural. While we are trailing in Jharkhand, we remain a strong opposition with good seat numbers and will continue to work hard. PM Modi has always been supportive to our karyakartas (workers).”