The Central Government has entrusted Tripura with the responsibility of seed certification for the neighbouring states of Mizoram and Manipur.

An official from the Tripura Agriculture Department, quoting Agriculture Minister Ratan Lal Nath, emphasized the importance of changing seeds to achieve self-sufficiency in food grain production in the state.

“To make Tripura self-sufficient in food grains, it is essential to adopt better-quality seeds. The government, therefore, distributes high-yielding rice, pulses, and oilseeds to farmers annually on a subsidized basis. This initiative aims to increase crop yield and enhance farmers’ incomes. Typically, high-yielding varieties require seed replacement every three years, while hybrid seeds need to be replaced every year,” the official explained.



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Highlighting the state's strides in seed production, he said that rice seed production began in Tripura in 2002 through registered seed producers. Institutions like the State Agricultural Research Institute at Arundhati Nagar in Agartala, the Tripura State Seed Certification Agency, and the State Seed Testing Laboratory were subsequently established to facilitate seed certification processes.



"Later, arrangements were made for the production and certification of pulses and oilseeds at this research institute. Currently, Tripura, apart from Assam, is the only state in the Northeastern region with an operational seed certification system. Our state is self-sufficient in the production of high-yielding varieties of paddy seeds," the official added.

On October 22, 2024, the Central Government assigned Tripura the responsibility of overseeing the seed certification for Mizoram and Manipur, further underscoring the state's growing prominence in agricultural development in the region.