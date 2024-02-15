Chief Minister Prof. Dr Manik Saha asserted on Thursday that the widespread confidence in Prime Minister Narendra Modi is a clear indication of the potential victory for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the upcoming Lok Sabha Polls.

Dr Saha made these remarks during a welcoming event for 70 lawyers organized by the Pradesh BJP Legal Cell at the state BJP office.

"I am confident that the addition of these individuals will bolster the strength of the Legal Cell and our organization as we gear up for the elections. The evident trust in PM Narendra Modi Ji across the nation signals a promising outcome for the BJP in the upcoming Lok Sabha Polls," said Dr Saha.



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He underlined the BJP's character as a party of dedicated Karyakarta, emphasizing that positions within the party hold no special significance, and the focus is on building relationships and equality among members.

"While individuals may be involved in diverse professions, our collective objective is to contribute to the country's development. The advent of Narendra Modi as the Prime Minister has been a fortunate development for us. Since assuming office in 2014, PM Modi has transformed the landscape of our country," stated Dr. Saha.

Drawing a contrast between the pre-2014 era and the period thereafter, he expressed concern about the previous government's instability and involvement in various scams. Dr Saha credited PM Modi for reshaping the political dynamics and implementing beneficial schemes for the people.

"The trust and faith in the government have grown, especially following the inauguration of the Ram Mandir. People now recognize that only the present government can safeguard our country and ensure overall progress in our state. This government is dedicated to the state's development," he added.