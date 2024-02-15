A 40-year-old woman named Shipra Biswas was found dead on Thursday in her rented room at Agartala where she used to live with her live-in partner.

The landlord made the grim discovery after repeated attempts to contact Biswas went unanswered.

Police sources reveal that the deceased had recently broken up with her ex-husband and had been residing in the rented room with her live-in partner identified as Madhab Shil for the past three months.

The incident was brought to attention when the woman's landlord, unable to reach Biswas despite numerous calls, decided to check on her in person. Upon entering the rented room, the landlord discovered the deceased woman lying on the bed.

According to police sources, the deceased's live-in partner is suspected of subjecting her to both physical and mental torture.



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Police personnel from the spot told reporters that frequently, she endured torment from her male partner without apparent cause.

“On occasions, local residents and the landlord intervened to rescue her from the clutches of her partner. The circumstances surrounding her demise remain unclear, as it is yet to be determined whether she was killed or if it is a case of natural death. Bloodstains were discovered on her face”, said police.

"They had been staying here for the last three months. We are actively searching for her partner, who has been missing since last night," the cop told reporters.

A forensic team and a dog squad have been deployed to gather evidence, and the woman's remains have been sent for post-mortem examination.

The daughter of the deceased alleges that her mother was murdered by her live-in partner, Madhab Shi.

According to the daughter, Shipra used to work as a cook in a hotel, and they had been living together in the rented room for the past three months.