Chief Minister Prof. Dr. Manik Saha on Wednesday emphasized that doctors, and health workers, including pharmacists, are working diligently to provide health services, with pharmacists serving as a crucial link between doctors and patients.

"The state government is committed to providing better health services to the people. Doctors, health workers, and pharmacists are working responsibly in delivering these services. Pharmacists act as a bridge between doctors and patients," he said.

Dr. Saha said this while addressing the World Pharmacists Day event at RIPSAT in Abhaynagar, Agartala.

On the occasion, the Chief Minister also inaugurated a 40-bed student accommodation facility at RIPAST.

He highlighted that in addition to doctors and other health professionals, pharmacists play a vital role in the healthcare system.



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He further added that RIPSAT is a prestigious institution in the state, attracting students not only from Tripura but also from other states across the North Eastern region.

"The state government is actively working to develop RIPSAT. The Health Department has been instructed to appoint the necessary faculty to enhance the pace of studies at the institution," he said.

Dr. Saha also noted that in the past, students from Tripura had to go outside the state to pursue pharmacy courses.

"Now, students in the state have the opportunity to pursue B-Pharma, D-Pharma, and M-Pharma courses at RIPSAT. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, after assuming office, emphasized that the development of the country is incomplete without the development of the North East. Following this vision, the Prime Minister is making continuous efforts for the growth of the North Eastern region through the Act East Policy," he stated.

The Chief Minister underscored that peace is essential for development. "Without peace and order, neither a state nor a country can accelerate its progress," he said.