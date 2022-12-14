As the election for Tripura Legislative Assembly is approaching, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to visit the state on December 18 to address a mass gathering at Vivekananda Maidan.

On December 14, the minister of Information and cultural affairs Sushanta Chowdhury, Jail Minister Ram Prasad Paul, DGP Amitabh Ranjan, Chief Secretary JK Sinha and other officials and BJP leaders visited Vivekananda Maidan to inspect the preparedness.

Sources from the party informed India Today NE that PM Modi would first address a mega gathering and then would launch a series of government projects at Vivekananda Maidan.

The arrival of PM Modi in the state will officially launch the poll campaign for the state assembly election.

On Facebook, Minister Chowdhury wrote, “On 18th December of this month, Our Honourable Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi Ji will address a huge historic public meeting at Swami Vivekananda Maidan of Agartala. Inspected the meeting place with senior officials of the administration and interacted with the officials regarding the arrangements related to the venue of the said public meeting”.

Also Read: Tripura: More than 100 families join TMC from Congress party

Earlier on December 12, former Madhya Pradesh minister and Congress leader Raja Pateria made a controversial remark against Prime Minister Narendra Modi asking people to be ready to kill Modi to save the constitution.

In a viral video, Pateria is seen asking people to 'kill Modi' to protect the constitution. He in the video is alleging that PM Modi is dividing society.

Later in the same video, the Congress leader claims the word "murder" in his speech means defeat.

He said he follows Mahatma Gandhi's ideology of non-violence, and that he meant it was necessary to defeat PM Modi electorally to protect minorities.

