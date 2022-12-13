More than 100 families joined Trinamool Congress a day after Pijush Kanti Biswas joined the party as state president in Tripura.

Addressing a press conference this morning, former Pradesh Congress President Pijush Kanti Biswas who joined as Chief of Trinamool Congress in Tripura has lashed out at the top brass of the Congress party for not providing him with a free hand to work for the party.

"When I was elected as president of the Pradesh Congress in Tripura, the top brass of the party never gave me free hand to run the party and to work for the people. The same happened with royal scion Pradyot Kishore Manikya Debbarma. We have again and again requested to change the organisation but they didn't allow us", he claimed,

Biswas further said that the then-left-front government has assured the terminated 10, 323 teachers that their problems will be solved but nothing has been done.

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"Before the 2018 assembly election, BJP leaders claimed that they will solve the problems of the sacked teachers but they didn't do anything and didn't even fulfil their promises. Whenever they held a peaceful rally the teachers came under attack. The teacher job aspirants are the same also. BJP promised to provide jobs but didn't fulfil their demand. When they went to meet the Education Minister, the police charged lathi on them. Our TMC leaders visited them yesterday and promised that all kinds of legal help will be provided to them", said Pijush

He also threatened that if the government failed to solve the problems of terminated teachers and teacher job aspirants then TMC will launch a massive protest in January.

Informing that more than 100 people from Congress joined Trinamool Congress, the newly elected President said, "People now have understood that TMC is one and the only party that can defeat BJP and CPIM. Because of CPIM's misrule, people oust them from power but after BJP came not a single promise was fulfilled, no job for the unemployed and people are now fed up with this present government".