If everything goes as planned, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to inaugurate the redevelopment of the Tripurasundari Temple on April 7, as the Tripura government has set this date as tentative, said Tripura Finance Minister Pranajit Singha Roy today.

After inspecting the pending construction work for the beautification of the temple located in Udaipur, Gomati District, the minister said that by March 20, all the departments have assured the completion of construction work, which will then be handed over.

"The newly constructed site has been developed under the PRASAD scheme. People are eagerly waiting for the completion of the work. PM Modi has approved this scheme, and we also want it to be inaugurated by him. Tripura Chief Minister Dr. Manik Saha has invited him, and PM Modi has asked CM Dr. Saha to propose a tentative date. We have set a tentative date of April 07, but it is not yet confirmed. By March 20, all the departments have assured us that the construction work will be completed and handed over. We have also decided on a location where the foundation stone will be set up, which we will send to the CM for approval," he said.



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He further stated that a section of the area surrounding the Tripurasundari Temple, being a sacred place, may have restrictions on the use of non-vegetarian items like garlic, chicken, and other such products.

"We are also taking action against illegal constructions around the temple, following all legal procedures. Officials will ensure that no non-vegetarian items are sold in the vicinity to maintain the sanctity of the temple. If you visit other states, you will find the same practice being followed, where only vegetarian food is available," said the finance minister.

Speaking about the color of the newly constructed sections of the Tripurasundari Temple, the minister said, "Some people do not appreciate development and cannot tolerate it. They do not want anything good to happen. Nobody has the authority to change the color of the temple. Those spreading such conspiracies do not believe in dharma and are atheists. I doubt whether they even enter the temple. Even before the inauguration of the redevelopment project, tourist footfall has significantly increased. Why was this never the case before? In the coming days, the number of tourists will increase even more."