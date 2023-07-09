Tripura Chief Minister Prof. Dr. Manik Saha on July 9 claimed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has served the country with a vision of transparency and running corruption-free governance for the past nine years.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been tirelessly serving the country with a vision of transparency. During his nine-year tenure, no one has been able to file a complaint of corruption. The state government also operates under the guidance of the Prime Minister. Clubs and social organizations play a significant role in building a healthy society," said Chief Minister Dr Saha during the inauguration of a Mega Blood Donation Camp organized by Smriti Club in Agartala on Sunday.

He emphasized that Narendra Modi has transformed the definition of politics through his leadership as the Prime Minister.

“A few days ago, the Prime Minister stated in his speech, 'Work for the people and work for everyone'," Dr Saha added.

Furthermore, Dr Saha expressed the belief that social work should be a means of providing humanitarian service.

“Through such endeavors, we should strive to gain the trust and faith of the people. Each individual has numerous responsibilities towards society. Everyone should take up these responsibilities and engage in social work to address the needs of society. Blood and water have no religion. We should adopt this philosophy in our social lives as well. There is no religious bias when it comes to social work. Everyone has their own religion, but human actions transcend all differences. A person's identity is defined by their deeds. Even in the context of blood, there is no distinction based on religion," stated CM Saha.

Also read : Tripura CM Manik Saha sends pineapples to Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina as a gift