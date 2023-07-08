In a gesture aimed at strengthening the longstanding friendship between India and Bangladesh, Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha has sent a delightful assortment of pineapples as a token of affection to Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

The gift was received with gratitude and enthusiasm, further solidifying the amicable ties between the two nations.

The meticulously chosen pineapples, renowned for their exquisite taste, were sent as a reciprocal gesture in response to the Haribhanga mangoes presented by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina to Saha on behalf of the Government of Bangladesh.

''The exchange of such delectable fruits signifies the mutual appreciation and goodwill shared by both leaders. The pineapples were dispatched through the Agartala-Akhaur integrated check post, today afternoon,'' said an official statement.

The formal handover ceremony was overseen by esteemed representatives from the Tripura government, including Dr Fani Bhushan Jamatia, Director of the Horticulture and Soil Conservation, Joint Director Shantanu Debbarma, Assistant Director Dr. Deepak Baidya, as well as Customs and Border Security Force officers from the Akhaura border.

Dr. Fani Bhushan Jamatia informed that a total of 700 pieces of Kew variety pineapples were sent as a heartfelt gesture from the Chief Minister.

''These delectable fruits were carefully packed in 100 cartons, with each box containing seven succulent pineapples,'' he added.

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