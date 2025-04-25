Tripura Chief Minister Prof. Dr. Manik Saha today reiterated that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is not going to spare anyone involved in the Pahalgam terror attack.

Reacting to the recently held terror attack on Hindu tourists in Pahalgam of Jammu and Kashmir, Dr. Saha said that the incident that occurred in Pahalgam of Jammu and Kashmir is very shameful.



“I condemn it. It was a barbaric act. Many pure souls were killed. Many people, starting from Tripura, were also present there. People from Tripura somehow survived. The way they were killed is very painful. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah—whatever they said will be fulfilled. Every Pakistani has to leave the country,” he said.



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Dr. Saha said that Union Home Minister Amit Shah also inspected Pahalgam.

“What PM Modi had said will be fulfilled in the coming days. He is not going to spare anyone. The entire India is with him, and we from Tripura are also. We are also with the bereaved family. PM Modi will take steps and will ensure such things never repeat,” he added.