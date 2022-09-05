Tripura CM Dr Manik Saha on Monday called upon Prime Minister Narendra Modi as issues related to trade barriers and the border between Tripura and Bangladesh are likely to be discussed between the Indian PM and visiting Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina, who arrived on a four-day visit today.

In a tweet, the Tripura CM mentioned, "Delighted to meet with Adarniya PM Shri @narendramodi Ji in New Delhi today."

"I discussed with the Hon’ble PM about health, education, trade, infrastructure development and the present status of various on-going Central and State Govt. schemes."

Delighted to meet with Adarniya PM Shri @narendramodi Ji at New Delhi, today.



Discussed with Hon’ble PM about Health, Education, Trade, infrastructure development and present status of various on going Central and State Govt’s schemes. pic.twitter.com/qyfCiBgHN1 — Prof.(Dr.) Manik Saha (@DrManikSaha2) September 5, 2022

Reportedly, Dr Saha also informed the PM regarding the ground situation in the state and the border issue with neighbouring Bangladesh, which encircles the state from three sides and hurdles the direct export of two prime cash crops of Tripura—rubber and tea—which at present are exported through land port in West Bengal, travelling some 1600 km, thus increasing the cost and competitiveness in the market.

Dr Saha, who gifted a replica of the Tripurasundari temple, one of the 51 Hindu Shakti peethas, also added in a separate tweet, "Hon’ble PM assured about extending the Centre’s necessary assistance for overall development in Tripura."

Under his dynamic leadership, vision, and guidance, we are committed to working hard for the people of Tripura.

According to officials, Tripura's trade volume with Bangladesh has increased by 158 percent in the last three years, largely in favour of the neighbouring nation.