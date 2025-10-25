Politics cannot be done through force or communal provocation: Tripura CM

Chief Minister Prof. (Dr.) Manik Saha emphasised that politics cannot be practised through muscle power or by inciting communal sentiments.

Speaking at the Karyakarta Conference organised by the Mandwai Mandal on Friday, Dr Saha reiterated that the BJP government is committed to the welfare of the people, particularly in the janajati (tribal) areas, and is working to free Tripura from the politics of fear.

The Chief Minister welcomed 339 new voters from 109 families into the BJP fold during the event. Highlighting the courage and leadership qualities of the janajati communities, Dr. Saha said, “No one can be braver than the janajatis. Their courage is not physical aggression, but confidence, expertise, and leadership. For many years, the politics of fear prevailed in our state. The BJP is working to liberate Tripura from that atmosphere.”



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Referring to the transformation in national politics under Prime Minister Narendra Modi, he added, “Since 2014, Modi has changed the political discourse and established India as a strong nation. We are following that direction, but attempts are being made to create an atmosphere of anarchy in Tripura. In a democracy, everyone has the right to do politics anywhere. How long can politics survive on muscle power and communal provocation?”

Condemning recent incidents of violence, including the stabbing of a 75-year-old woman, Dr. Saha called such acts “unacceptable under any circumstances.” He criticised the CPI(M) for its legacy of fear-based politics in Tripura, West Bengal, and Kerala, noting that the people of Tripura rejected that regime by bringing the BJP to power in 2018.

“Where we have succeeded in ending communist rule, why should we fear anyone now? If any party tries to suppress the people’s voice by force, it will not be tolerated. Politics must be conducted in a democratic and peaceful manner. But if anyone maligns the government or the party through coercive tactics, we will not tolerate it,” he asserted.

Dr. Saha also highlighted his government’s continuous efforts for the development and welfare of the janajati communities, encouraging greater participation of janajati women in programs. “They understand the direction of positive change and must play a special role in strengthening the BJP,” he added.