Pradyot calls for torchlight rallies on August 9, demands immediate village council polls in TTAADC

In a powerful call to action ahead of the International Day of the World's Indigenous Peoples, Tipra Motha founder and royal scion Pradyot Kishore Manikya Debbarma has demanded immediate conduct of Village Council (VC) elections in the Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council (TTAADC), accusing the government of delaying grassroots democracy and denying constitutional rights to indigenous communities.

“This is not just a Tipra Motha issue. This is a constitutional issue. This is about the voice of the people in the villages—and right now, that voice is being silenced by not holding timely elections,” Pradyot said while addressing party members and the indigenous public.

Asserting that August 9 is "Our Day," Pradyot urged the indigenous people of Tripura to wear traditional attire, prepare indigenous dishes like chakwi, gudok, and mosdeng, and celebrate their cultural identity with pride. But this year, the celebration will also serve as a political protest.



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The Tipra Motha Party has announced a central gathering in Khumulwng at 3 PM on August 9, followed by Homchang (torchlight) rallies across all block headquarters at 6 PM. These rallies will be led by the party’s Block Committees and its affiliated organisations.

“You can belong to any party, but not holding elections in the village is a denial of your rights,” Pradyot said, reiterating that the delay in VC elections undermines the Sixth Schedule provisions that guarantee tribal self-governance.

Despite the growing pressure, the State Election Commission is yet to announce the overdue poll dates. Tipra Motha maintains that the absence of functional Village Councils is stalling development work and marginalising indigenous representation at the grassroots level.