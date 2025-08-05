Pradyot slams Dhaka’s disdain for Hindu Bengalis, says Bangladesh betrayed its own identity

Tipra Motha founder and royal scion Pradyot Kishore Manikya Debbarma has launched a scathing critique of Bangladesh’s treatment of its Hindu Bengali population, accusing the country of adopting fundamentalism over identity as the cornerstone of its existence.

Taking to social media, Pradyot reflected on the historical trajectory of the subcontinent post-Partition, writing: “The creation of West/East Pakistan was an idea which could have been demolished when a new nation, Bangladesh, was created. But despite the best efforts of a few, Bangladesh showed more hatred for its own Bengali-speaking minority than Pakistan, which committed atrocities against them in the build-up to the 1971 war.”



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In what appears to be a deeply personal and political reflection, Pradyot alleged that through his conversations with several Bangladeshi leaders, he had repeatedly observed a “disdain” for the Hindu Bengali population.

“This comes from the fact that fundamentalism and not identity is the key to the existence of the Bangladesh state,” he wrote.

The statement is likely to spark reactions on both sides of the border, particularly in light of growing concerns about the safety and rights of minorities in South Asia.

Pradyot, known for his bold takes on indigenous and identity-based issues, has long maintained that religion should not define nationalism. His latest remarks underline the contradiction between Bangladesh’s liberation ideals of 1971 and the ground realities faced by minorities today.