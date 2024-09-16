The founder of Tipra Motha, Pradyot Kishore Manikya Debbarma, on Monday urged everyone to refrain from making provocative comments that could lead to attacks on Hindu minorities living in Bangladesh.

He also emphasized the importance of India's role in ensuring the safety of minorities in the neighboring country.

Pradyot, who is also the Royal Scion of Tripura, cautioned that one provocative statement can create significant problems for minority communities in Bangladesh.

"In the present situation, we should not make any provocative statements. Our neighboring country is Bangladesh. If we say something just to gain applause, we should not forget that our Janajati and Hindu brothers and sisters live there, and they may face attacks. If we make such statements, some people in Bangladesh may exploit the situation and persecute the Hindu minorities living there," he said.

He further noted the lack of care for temples in Bangladesh.

"There are many temples in Bangladesh, and no one is looking after them. I am concerned about both the people and these temples. We need to take steps in the coming days to ensure the safety and protection of minority communities," he added.

Pradyot emphasized the need to address the lack of proper schools and healthcare facilities in the tribal areas of Tripura.

"Those who make statements never open schools or hospitals. If we cannot provide proper education and healthcare for future generations in Janajati areas, then what is the point of just showing off our Hindu identity? If we need to do something, we should do it. If Chittaranjan Maharaj is opening a school, we should support him. We must focus on the well-being of our own people and work for their better future. If we truly believe in 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas,' then we must carry out work beyond the city of Agartala," he said.

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