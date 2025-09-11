Pradyot’s ‘owner’ remark a frustration tactic before polls: Tripura Congress MLA

Tripura Congress MLA and former BJP Minister Sudip Roy Barman on September 11 hit out at Tipra Motha founder Pradyot Kishore Debbarman, claiming that his recent remark of being the “owner” of parts of Tripura was born out of frustration and an attempt to divert attention ahead of the upcoming District Council and Village Committee elections.

A video of Pradyot, made during a protest in New Delhi, went viral on social media, where he described himself as the owner of Agartala, Teliamura, and Kanchanpur.

Though it sparked widespread debate, he later clarified that his comment was a reaction to the Amra Bangali party.

Speaking at the Pradesh Congress Bhavan, Barman countered Pradyot’s assertion, stressing that “the real owners of Tripura are its people.” He said, “If Pradyot still thinks he is living in the princely era, then sorry to say, India is a sovereign democratic republic and princely states no longer exist.”



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Barman suggested the remark stemmed from the growing discontent within Tipra Motha as the Central and state governments have not yet fulfilled the provisions of the Tiprasa Accord.

“With elections nearing, one can understand the frustration behind such provocative statements. By making such claims, he is only trying to divert the attention of the indigenous people,” he added.

Calling for a shift in political mindset, Barman concluded, “His approach needs to change if he wants to contribute meaningfully to the state’s politics.”