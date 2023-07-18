The President of India Droupadi Murmu has bestowed the prestigious "BHOOMI SAMMAN" and a Platinum Certificate upon Tripura for its remarkable achievement in attaining saturation on all six components of the Digital India Land Records Modernization Programme (DILRMP).

This recognition is a great honour for the people of Tripura and a testament to their dedication towards digital transformation and modernization.



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On Facebook Chief Minister Prof. Dr Manik Saha wrote, “It's a great honour for all of us! Hon'ble President of India has given "BHOOMI SAMMAN" and Platinum Certificate to Tripura for achieving saturation on the 6 components of the Digital India Land Records Modernization Programme (DILRMP) comprising computerization of Land Records and Registration, digitization of cadastral maps, integration among them and setting up Modern Record Rooms in 7 out of total 8 districts (West, Sepahijala, Gomati, South, Khowai, Dhalai & Unakoti).

This commendable achievement reflects the state government's commitment to leveraging technology to enhance governance and public services. By adopting modern land management practices, Tripura has set an example for other states in India, emphasizing the significance of embracing digital solutions for effective administration.

On behalf of the 7 districts, West Tripura District Magistrate Debapriya Bardhan, Khowai District Magistrate Dilip Kumar Chakma, Dhalai District Magistrate Siddharth Shiv Jaiswal, Unakoti District Magistrate Tarit Kanti Chakma, Gomati District Govekar Mayur Ratilal and South District Magistrate Saju Wahid A received the awards. The Director of Land Reforms and Land Settlement Department Ratnajit Debbarma accepted the award on behalf of Sepahijala District Magistrate Vishal Kumar.