The Royal Scion of Tripura and former Chairman of TIPRA, Pradyot Kishore Manikya Debbarma, stated on July 17 that if the party's demands were not met immediately, they would stage a massive "peaceful agitation" unlike anything Tripura has witnessed before.

During a press conference held this afternoon, Pradyot said, “During our plenary session, we passed numerous resolutions, and among them, we have firmly decided not to compromise on our core ideological demand, which is the creation of Greater Tipraland. Although we have engaged in talks with the Government of India, they may have their own positions, but we will not waver from ours. Our second resolution pertains to the allocation of the budget for the Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council (TTAADC) in the current fiscal year. As it stands at a mere 2 per cent, we have decided to exert pressure on the state government for depriving us. Corruption is another critical issue against which we are fighting. We have also resolved to restructure the party, beginning from the grassroots level. I have personally pledged that in each and every district, there will be a Tipra Motha party office, and I will bear the associated costs. During the session, I also emphasized the need to maintain unity within our ranks, as there are conspiracies against us aimed at dividing us.”



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Pradyot clarified that he has no intention of leaving the party, stating, "Just as Manik Sarkar is not in any position within the CPIM but remains involved in politics, and just as Rahul Gandhi continues his political career, I have stepped down as Chairman. However, until my last breath, I am and will remain a Tipra Motha warrior, fighting for my party and my community. According to the norms set by the Election Commission of India, a chairman position cannot coexist with a president. I have served for two years and have been unwell, which is why I have stepped down from the chairman post. Nevertheless, I will stand with the party. I aim to personally connect with my workers, build the party from the grassroots, and ensure that this party reaches the people."

He further mentioned that if the BJP does not wish to align with Tipra Motha, there are other parties available, and all options are open.

He added, "If our demands are not met, we will proceed with a massive peaceful agitation that Tripura has never witnessed before. This agitation is for our rights and demands. Although we have already prepared for it, we will announce it at a later time. Announcing it today would hinder the necessary permissions we require."