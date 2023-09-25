Opposition political parties, including CPIM and Congress, have vehemently protested the Tripura government's decision to hike power tariffs.

The Tripura State Electricity Corporation Limited (TSECL) has implemented a 5 to 7 per cent increase in power tariffs, effective from October 01. The last revision in power tariffs by TSECL was in 2014.

In response, CPIM organized a protest rally in Agartala city on Monday, led by the West District Committee of the party. Former MP and CPIM leader Shankar Prasad Dutta, along with former MLA and CPIM state committee member Pabitra Kar, were among the leaders present at the procession.

Dutta criticized the government for raising electricity tariffs without considering the impact on the people, citing a significant surge in wealth tax within the Agartala Municipal Corporation area.



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"Wealth tax has skyrocketed by 10 to 12 times, and power tariffs have increased dramatically. These price hikes are putting immense pressure on the poor and middle-class citizens. Like elsewhere in the country, the Tripura government is burdening its people. However, they came to power promising to work for the people. Thus, we have organized this protest, demanding a rollback of this decision," stated Datta.

Meanwhile, Tripura Pradesh Congress spokesperson Prabir Chakraborty pointed out that the state government raised power tariffs at a time when people are struggling to meet their daily needs.

"The cost of goods is skyrocketing, and the central government remains silent. They seem engrossed in promotional activities. It's as if they have initiated an undeclared war against the people. Electricity tariffs have surged drastically, and even power surplus states are experiencing regular load shedding. The common people are suffering, and Tripura's electricity meter charges are much higher than in West Bengal," he expressed.

The Congress leader alleged that the tariff hike was an attempt to cover up the state government's failures and acts of plunder.

The Congress party demands a reconsideration of this decision in light of the people's difficulties.