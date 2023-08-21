Former Tripura Minister and Congress MLA Sudip Roy Barman today said that Senior Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra is expected to visit violence-hit Manipur and Tripura soon.

During an interaction with party workers here in Pradesh Congress Bhavan in Agartala, Roy Barman said that he had a conversation with Priyanka regarding her visit to Tripura.

"I've already had a conversation with our leader, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, and she has plans to visit Manipur and Tripura in the near future,” said Roy Barman.

He said that during her Tripura visit, the Congress leader will visit the Tripureswari temple in the Gomati district.

Roy Barman, who was inducted into the Congress Working Committee (CWC) as a permanent invitee, was felicitated by his supporters at the party office today.

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