In a significant anti-drug operation, the Tripura Police arrested three persons and seized brown sugar worth Rs 10 crore during the early hours of Monday.

The operation took place in Churaibari, located in the North District of Tripura which shares the Assam-Tripura interstate border.

Speaking with India Today NE, the North District Superintendent of Police, Bhanupada Chakraborty said that they had prior information that three persons were en route to Tripura from Assam with a huge consignment of brown sugar.

“Since 19th August across Tripura, police have set up new 16 naka checkpoints under the direction of Tripura Chief Minister Dr Manik Saha. Based on this, we received information that three-person was entering Tripura from Assam with a Tata Sumo car carrying a huge consignment of brown sugar”, said the SP.



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He further informed that when the trio entered Tripura, Police detained the vehicle.

“Today early morning we have detained the vehicle. When we searched the vehicle we seized 1.3 kg of brown sugar which was kept inside a hidden chamber in the vehicle. The price of this brown sugar will be around Rs We have arrested three people identified as Abdul Ali, Shaymal Krishna Das and crore.

Prasenjit Das on Boxanagar under Sonamura Sub-division of Tripura’s Sepahijala district”, he said.