Prof. Shyamal Das appointed temporary Vice-Chancellor of Tripura University

Prof. Shyamal Das, the senior-most professor of Tripura University, has been appointed as the institution’s temporary vice-chancellor, according to an official notification issued on Thursday.

The appointment comes after the post fell vacant following the retirement of Vice-Chancellor Ganga Prasad Prasin on August 16.

“This is to notify for information to all concerned that in pursuance of the letter from the Ministry of Education, Government of India, New Delhi, on August 21, Prof. Shyamal Das, senior-most professor, Department of English, Tripura University, will take the temporary charge of vice-chancellor, Tripura University, for a period of one year or till the appointment of a regular VC or until further order, whichever is earlier,” the notification read.

Registrar Deepak Sharma clarified that as per procedure, whenever a vice-chancellor retires, the senior-most professor of the university assumes charge until a regular arrangement is made.



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