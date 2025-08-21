Tripura police seize Yaba tablets worth Rs 60 lakh in bordering village

Tripura Police seized Yaba tablets valued at Rs 60 lakh from Mati Nagar, a bordering village in the state’s West District, late on Wednesday night.

Amtali Sub-Divisional Police Officer Parmita Pandey said police had received a tip-off on August 20 about a large consignment of narcotics being stored at the residence of one Mangal Miah in Mati Nagar.

“We rushed to the spot, cordoned off the house, and conducted a raid. The room belonging to Mangal Miah was locked, but in the presence of an Executive Magistrate, we broke it open and searched the premises. We recovered 40,000 Yaba tablets, estimated to be worth around Rs 60 lakh in the illegal market,” the SDPO stated.

The accused, however, managed to escape and is currently absconding. Police have launched a manhunt to track him down.



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