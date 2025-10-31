Prohibitory order lifted in Tripura’s Dhalai district as situation normalises

The Dhalai district administration has revoked the prohibitory order imposed under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), 2023, in Kamalpur Sub-Division, following an improvement in the law and order situation.

The restrictions, which were enforced on October 23 after scattered incidents of violence during a strike called by the Tripura Civil Society, remained in place for eight days.

According to the official order issued by Dhalai District Magistrate Vivek H. B, the decision to lift the order was based on inputs from the Additional Superintendent of Police, Dhalai, who confirmed that the situation had stabilised and adequate security forces were stationed at Salema Police Station.



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The order stated that the prohibitory restrictions stand revoked with effect from 6:00 am on October 31, 2025, under Section 163(5) of the BNSS, 2023.

Authorities have urged residents to continue maintaining peace and harmony in the area, assuring that security measures will remain in place to prevent any untoward incidents.