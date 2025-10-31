Three arrested for killing woman on witchcraft suspicion in Tripura

In a shocking incident, a 63-year-old tribal woman was brutally killed on suspicion of practising witchcraft in Abhicharan village under the Sidhai Police Station limits of West Tripura district.

The deceased, identified as Nandarani Debbarma, had reportedly gone missing earlier this week. Acting on a tip-off, police launched a special operation in the area and later exhumed her body from a nearby forest on October 26.

Sidhai Police Station Officer-in-Charge Ajit Kumar Chakma said an FIR was registered after the recovery of the body, and three persons from the same locality were arrested on Thursday for their alleged involvement in the murder.



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According to the preliminary investigation, some villagers believed that two families in the area were suffering from illness due to “black magic” allegedly practised by the woman. Acting under this superstition, a mob attacked her house on October 26, lynched her, and later buried her body in the forest to destroy evidence.

The accused are currently being interrogated, and further investigation into the case is underway.