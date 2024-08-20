The BJP on Tuesday announced Rajib Bhattacharya, the party's state President in Tripura, as its candidate for the Rajya Sabha seat representing Tripura.

The election for this sole Rajya Sabha seat will take place on September 3.

On Monday, Rajib Bhattacharya, accompanied by Tripura Chief Minister Prof. Dr Manik Saha, travelled to Delhi to meet with BJP central leadership and Home Minister Amit Shah.

Speaking to India Today NE, Rajib Bhattacharya expressed his gratitude, stating, 'This is a significant moment for me. Being given such a crucial role by Prime Minister Narendra Modi is a great honour for a grassroots worker like myself. I am thankful to BJP National President JP Nadda and Home Minister Amit Shah for this opportunity. It demonstrates that our party values its workers.'

He also mentioned that he will be filing his nomination tomorrow.



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