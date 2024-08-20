Meet 62-year-old Shahjahan, who returned to Tripura after spending 35 years in jail in Comilla, Bangladesh on Tuesday.

In 1988, Shahjahan, also known as Bilas, travelled to Bangladesh to visit his in-laws, but his visit turned into a nightmare when he was arrested by the Bangladeshi Police on what he insists were false charges.

Speaking with reporters, Shahjahan, also known as Bilas, said he was falsely accused of various charges and imprisoned for almost 11 years. However, the Bangladesh Police did not release him even after his jail term had ended.

“I went to Comilla to visit my in-laws. The Bangladesh Police arrested me and charged me with various false and fabricated cases. I committed no crimes. They sent me to jail for almost 11 years, but my imprisonment was extended, and they didn't release me even after my sentence was completed,” he said.

He alleged that during his arrest, the police in the neighbouring country tortured him for almost 14 days.

“They hung me from a fan, threw hot water on me, used chilli powder on my face, and applied third-degree methods,” he told reporters.



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Shahjahan said that his family had been trying for a long time to secure his release, visiting numerous offices to advocate for him.

“Finally, after a long struggle and spending almost 35 years in jail, I have returned home. I have a son, wife, granddaughter, and daughter-in-law. It feels like I’ve arrived in heaven. I’m now 62 years old,” he said.

Shahjahan was handed over to his family after the completion of the legal processes in both countries, facilitated through the Bibir Bazar - Sonamura Srimantpur check post in Comilla, with special support from Mosahid Ali, chairman of an organization called Zara Foundation in Agartala.

Mosahid Ali stated that Shahjahan Bilas had been imprisoned in Comilla for a long time.

“His jail term was around 8 years, but he was kept in a Bangladesh jail for around 35 years illegally. This is an inhumane act. Many Indians are still in Bangladesh jails, and steps need to be taken to bring them back. Today, Shahjahan has returned. I want to thank the Indian government and the Tripura government as well,” he added.