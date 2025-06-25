Tripura: Union Minister evaluates central schemes in Unakoti

Union Minister Raksha Nikhil Khadse conducted a review of central flagship schemes in Tripura's Unakoti district on Wednesday.



The meeting, held in Kailashahar, involved key officials from the district administration and covered sectors like health, education, and infrastructure. Khadse emphasised the importance of these sectors in driving the district's development, highlighting the need for continuous improvement and adaptation to changing circumstances.

Khadse expressed satisfaction with the district's execution of central schemes such as the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana and the Jal Jeevan Mission. Highlighting progress, she noted the district's achievements under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGS), stating, "Under MGNREGS, the district has generated 4.71 lakh person-days against a projected 5.68 lakh, indicating sustained employment, with 93 ideal 'Amrit Sarovar' water bodies completed." These efforts reflect the district's commitment to leveraging central schemes for local advancement.

Despite these successes, Khadse stressed the importance of continued focus on border security and resilience in infrastructure development, particularly after recent flood damage. She advised leveraging Unakoti's distinct heritage for eco-tourism development alongside enhancing tourist amenities. The minister underscored that eco-tourism could significantly contribute to the local economy if developed sustainably.



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In agriculture, the minister recommended adopting innovative and climate-resilient farming practices to boost productivity and close the food grain production gap. She also highlighted the need for skill development programmes aligned with local economic activities such as bamboo and rubber to enhance youth employability and reduce migration. These initiatives are crucial for creating a robust local economy and providing opportunities for the youth.

Khadse underscored the necessity of improving educational infrastructure, advising inspections of school facilities and construction of boundary walls for safety improvements. She stated her belief in Unakoti's potential, "She affirmed that with the central government's support, Unakoti will make a transition from an 'aspirational' to an 'inspirational' district, contributing significantly to the vision of a 'viksit Bharat'." This transformation is expected to set a benchmark for other regions to follow.

The review session was also attended by Tripura's Youth Affairs and Sports Minister Tinku Roy and Member of Parliament Kriti Devi Debbarman, marking a significant step in reinforcing the district's development agenda. Their presence underscored the collaborative effort required to achieve the district's developmental goals.