In a significant political development, Pragya Debbarma, the elder sister of royal scion and Tipra Motha founder Pradyot Kishore Manikya Debbarma, is poised to enter the electoral arena once again as she is likely to contest from the East Tripura Constituency in Lok Sabha election.

The Tripura East constituency is one of the two seats from the state of Tripura in the lower house of Parliament. It is reserved for candidates of the Scheduled Tribe category.

Having contested the 2019 Lok Sabha election on a Congress ticket, Pragya is expected to throw her hat in the ring for the East Lok Sabha Seat in Tripura.



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Sources reveal a series of pivotal meetings held at both the state and central levels with BJP leadership, indicating a potential alliance.

A BJP insider, choosing to remain anonymous, disclosed, "This time, Pragya Debbarma is likely to contest from East Tripura for the Lok Sabha. The discussions have been extensive, but the final decision on the political banner under which she will contest is yet to be confirmed."

While the Tipra Motha leaders have also echoed the same.

While the political landscape awaits the formal announcement, Pragya Debbarma's potential candidacy adds intrigue to the upcoming elections, as the region anticipates a spirited electoral battle.