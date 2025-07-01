Rs 141.82 crore sanctioned for tribal welfare under DAJGUA: Tripura Minister

In a major boost to tribal development in Tripura, Rs 141.82 crore has been sanctioned under the Dharti Aaba Janjatiya Gram Utkarsh Abhiyan (DAJGUA) for a five-year period, covering 392 revenue villages in the state.

The announcement was made by Tripura Power, Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare Minister Ratan Lal Nath during an event marking Janjatiya Gaurav Varsh in Hejamara and Lefunga RD Blocks.

Minister Nath detailed that the sanctioned amount is being routed through the Department of Tribal Welfare to fund a range of infrastructure and livelihood initiatives aimed at uplifting tribal communities.

Among the key allocations:

Rs 81.69 crore has been earmarked for the construction of 20 new hostels, 2 Multi-Purpose Marketing Centres (TMMC), renovation of 16 existing hostels attached to Ashram, Government, and Residential Schools, as well as the establishment of 9 Barmadhikar (FRA) Cells.

Rs 14.28 crore will be used to construct 119 Anganwadi Centres.

Rs 1.12 crore has been allocated for fish farming across 28 hectares of water bodies.

Rs 2.36 crore will be used under the Mission for Integrated Development of Horticulture (MIDH).

A significant Rs 42.37 crore is dedicated to providing electricity connections to 7,677 households and 512 public places.

Minister Nath emphasised that the initiatives reflect the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to ensure the holistic development of tribal and Janajati communities through focused schemes like PM Janman and DAJGUA.



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“Our government is focused on the upliftment of Janajati people. From education to electricity, our mission is to reach the grassroots. There were hardly any schools earlier, but today we see English medium, pre-primary, LKG, and UKG schools emerging. Our priority is quality education and student development because they are the future of the country,” Nath said.

Highlighting the role of youth, the Minister also noted that a student-focused programme was conducted under DAJGUA across West Tripura district, including a quiz competition on Janajati development in Lefunga, Mandwi, Dukli, Hejamara, and Jirania RD Blocks.

“I was in charge of the West District and personally participated in events at Lefunga and Hejamara. We encouraged students to engage in meaningful discourse on Janajati welfare. This is about sowing seeds of positive thinking and building a new society,” Nath added.

The DAJGUA programme is seen as a major intervention to bridge developmental gaps in tribal areas by focusing on education, healthcare, livelihood, and infrastructure—key pillars for long-term socio-economic empowerment.