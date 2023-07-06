The Supreme Court Collegium on July 6 proposed the name of Justice Subhasis Talapatra, the senior-most Judge from the Tripura High Court, for appointment to the post of Chief Justice of Orissa High Court.

A vacancy in the office of the Chief Justice of the High Court of Orissa would arise in August 2023 consequent upon the retirement of CJ S Muralidhar.

Justice Talapatra was elevated as a Judge of the Gauhati High Court on 15 November 2011 and on establishment of a separate High Court for the State of Tripura in 2013, he opted the High Court of Tripura as his parent High Court. He has been functioning, on transfer, in the High Court of Orissa since 10 June 2022.

“While considering his name, the Collegium has taken into consideration the fact that since its inception in 2013, the High Court of Tripura till date has not got representation among the Chief Justices of the High Courts. Having regard to all relevant factors, the Collegium is of the considered view that Mr Justice Subhasis Talapatra is fit and suitable in all respects for being appointed as Chief Justice of the High Court of Orissa”, the collegium reads.

In terms of the Memorandum of Procedure, consultation has been held with the consultee-Judge/s with a view to ascertain the fitness and suitability of Justice Subhasis Talapatra for appointment as the Chief Justice of the High Court of Orissa. The consultee-Judge/s have concurred with the proposal of his appointment as the Chief Justice of the High Court of Orissa.

“In view of the above, the Collegium resolves to recommend that Mr. Justice Subhasis Talapatra be appointed as the Chief Justice of the High Court of Orissa consequent upon retirement of Dr. Justice S. Mura”, it read.

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