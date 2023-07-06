The death toll in the June 28 Rath mishap in Tripura’s Unakoti district rose to eight after a 40-year-old woman, who had sustained severe burns, succumbed to injuries at GBP Hospital.

Ratna Dhar, one of the three individuals kept in critical condition at GB Pant Hospital in Agartala, succumbed to her injuries today, according to Tripura Police PRO Jyotshiman Das Choudhury.

The GBP Hospital sources have disclosed that the mortal remains of the deceased were handed over to the grieving family members.



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Earlier, Chief Minister Manik Saha, who visited the spot on the day of the accident, had announced a district magistrate-level inquiry into the incident.

On the otherhand, former chief minister Manik Sarkar, who also paid a visit to the spot and met the victims, has demanded a judicial-level probe by a sitting high court judge.