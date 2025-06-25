“Scribbling your name isn’t true literacy”: Pradyot Manikya on Tripura’s edu milestone

Tripura is poised to make history as it prepares to be officially declared a fully literate state, joining Mizoram and Goa in this rare national achievement.

Chief Minister Dr. Manik Saha is expected to make the formal announcement at a landmark event at Rabindra Shatabarshiki Bhawan in Agartala.

An official from the Education Department confirmed, “Tripura becomes the third Indian state to achieve full literacy. Among Union Territories, Ladakh holds the distinction of being the first. This marks a monumental milestone in the state’s social development.”



Also Read: Tripura set to become India’s third fully literate state after Mizoram, Goa

This achievement comes under the ULLAS – New India Literacy Programme, launched in 2022 as part of the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, which aims to attain universal adult literacy in India by 2027. Tripura’s campaign was driven by the State Literacy Mission Authority and SCERT, involving retired teachers, student volunteers, and community educators. Learning materials were provided in Bengali, English, and Kokborok to ensure inclusivity.

However, TIPRA Motha founder and royal scion Pradyot Bikram Manikya Debbarma offered a sharp critique. Responding to congratulatory messages on social media, he said: “Makes no sense if you remain one of the poorest states! Scribbling your name on paper does not lead to literacy in the truest form.”

His remarks have sparked wider debate on the depth and quality of literacy in India’s northeast, raising questions about whether economic and social development are progressing alongside such milestones.