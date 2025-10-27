SDG BSF Eastern Command on three-day Tripura visit; to assess border security

Mahesh Kumar Aggarwal, IPS, Special Director General (SDG) of the BSF Eastern Command, arrived in Tripura on Monday for a three-day visit to review the security situation along the Indo-Bangladesh border.

The SDG was received at the Agartala airport by the Inspector General of BSF Tripura Frontier and later accorded a Guard of Honour at the BSF Headquarters.

He was briefed on the operational preparedness and key strategic matters concerning border management in the state.

During his visit, Aggarwal met Tripura Governor Indrasena Reddy Nallu, Chief Minister Dr. Manik Saha, Director General of Police Anurag (IPS), and Chief Secretary J. K. Sinha (IAS).



Also Read: Left Front slams Tripura govt over law and order collapse, job crisis; announces statewide movement

The discussions centered on the prevailing security scenario, inter-agency coordination, and challenges related to border management.

As part of his itinerary, the SDG will tour several forward areas along the international border to assess the ground situation and interact with field commanders and troops.

His visit aims to strengthen operational efficiency, review anti-smuggling measures, and boost the morale of BSF personnel deployed in the sensitive border zones.