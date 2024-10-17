The security agencies including Tripura Police, Government Railway Police (GRP) and Border Security Force (BSF) have detained three Bangladeshi nationals and four India touts across the state in the past 24 hours.

BSF sources said that on 16th October two Bangladeshi nationals were apprehended by BSF troops in the area of BOP Rahimpur under Sepahijala District while they were trying to inter Indian territory by negotiating the border fence. Both apprehended Bangladeshi nationals are residents of Dhaka, Bangladesh.

“Based on the revelation made by apprehended Bangladeshi nationals, a joint operation was conducted by BSF and Tripura Police in Gurangola village in Sepahijala district and one tout involved in facilitating infiltration was arrested”, said BSF.

They source further revealed that in another operation, on the intervening night of 17th October one more Bangladeshi national was apprehended in the area of BOP Mohanpur under West District while he was trying to enter Indian territory by negotiating the border fence.

The apprehended Bangladeshi national is resident of Chapainawabganj District, Bangladesh.

While, in two separate intelligence-based joint operation by BSF, along with GRP Agartala and Tripura Police, 03 Indian Touts involved in facilitating illegal migration/immigration were arrested.

“BSF has stepped up vigilance along the border in Tripura and mounting surveillance on the activities of touts to break the backbone of the touts module functioning across the border”, the source said.

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