In preparation for the Republic Day celebrations, security measures have been significantly strengthened across Tripura, according to official sources on Saturday, January 25.



The main event will take place at the Assam Rifles ground on Sunday, where Governor Indrasena Reddy Nallu is scheduled to unfurl the national flag.



The celebrations will include a ceremonial flag-hoisting, a parade by security forces, and a series of cultural programmes at the Assam Rifles ground, as informed by Vishal Kumar, District Magistrate of West Tripura. Authorities are ensuring strict security arrangements to maintain order during the festivities.







Also read: Seven Tripura Police personnel selected for President’s Medal, Medal for Meritorious Service on R-Day