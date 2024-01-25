As many as seven Tripura Police personnel will receive Medals for Meritorious Service and the President’s Medal for Distinguished Service on the occasion of Republic Day 2024.

An official order from the Home Ministry states that among these seven Tripura Police personnel, six will be awarded the Medal for Meritorious Service, while one will receive the President’s Medal for Distinguished Service on the occasion of Republic Day 2024.

The six Tripura Police personnel who will be awarded the Medal for Meritorious Service are Dipak Kumar Sarkar, Deputy Superintendent of Police, Traffic; Rana Chatterjee, Inspector of Police; Pintu Majumder, Sub-Inspector; Kowstav Bhattacharjee, Subedar; Abdul Sahid, Naib Subedar; and Binada Jamatia, Havildar.

Debabrata Paul, serving as Inspector of Tripura Police, will receive the President’s Medal for Distinguished Service.

The Home Ministry announced the names of 1,132 personnel from police, fire service, home guard, civil defence and correctional service for gallantry and service medals on the occasion of Republic Day.

Among the awardees, Border Security Force's two Head Constables, late Sanwala Ram Vishnoi and late Shishu Pal Singh, have been posthumously selected for the President's Medal for Gallantry (PMG).

The 1,132 personnel are distinguished as follows: two to receive the PMG, 275 will receive the Medals for Gallantry (GM), 102 will receive the President's Medals for Distinguished Service (PSM), and 753 will receive the Medal for Meritorious Service (MSM).

Also read: 1,132 police personnel, fire among other services to be conferred with Gallantry and service medals on Republic Day