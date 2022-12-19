Renowned singer Sonu Nigam will perform in Agartala for the inauguration ceremony of the state-wide event of 'Khelo Tripura Sustho Tripura' on December 23 at Swami Vivekananda Ground.

Sports and Youth Affairs Minister Sushanta Chowdhury addressing a press conference this evening said for the last month, the program 'Khelo Tripura Sustho Tripura' is being observed through various programs across the state.

“The main objective of this program is to develop physical and mental development among the youth of the state, besides an increasing interest in sports and cultural practices, and creating awareness against drug addiction”, the minister added.

The Minister also said that as a part of this program, the government will distribute sports equipment among 1,500 clubs.

“Sports materials will be distributed to 1500 clubs in Agartala on December 23. Later, sports materials will also be distributed to the clubs of different districts step by step. On December 23 various cultural programs have also been undertaken as a part of 'Khelo Tripura Sustho Tripura'. Various cultural programs will also be held on the day by local artists including children from the tribal sections of the state. India's famous music artist Sonu Nigam will also be present at Swami Vivekananda Maidan that night”, he said.

The sports minister said that a drone exhibition has also been arranged where talented children who have passed from various IIITs in India will be present.

The minister said that a colorful procession will take place from the Umakanta Maidan on the initiative of the sports department where citizens from all sections of society will be present, starting with sportspersons.

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