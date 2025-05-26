The Southwest monsoon has officially advanced into the entire Tripura today, marking its arrival ten days ahead of the normal schedule, the Meteorological Centre, Agartala, confirmed today.

As per a press release, the MeT said that in comparison, last year the monsoon reached Tripura on May 30. This early onset has already brought a shift in the weather, with light to moderate rainfall recorded across several parts of the state in the past 24 hours.



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According to the MeT department, moderate rainfall was reported from West, North, and Dhalai districts. Meanwhile, Khowai, Unakoti, and Gomati districts experienced light showers, and the remaining areas saw very light rainfall.

The IMD has also issued yellow alert stating that thunderstorms accompanied by lightning are also likely to occur at one or two places across the districts of Tripura in the coming hours, the Met office warned.