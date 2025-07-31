Tripura mulls to narrow DA gap between central and state employees: CM Manik Saha

Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Thursday stated that his administration is actively working to reduce the disparity in Dearness Allowance (DA) between central and state government employees.

While central government employees currently receive 53% DA, their state counterparts in Tripura receive only 33%.

Speaking at a public programme, the Chief Minister noted that the state government has released 29% DA to its employees over the past 29 months. “We are trying to reduce the gap between the Central government employees and the state government workforce,” he said, adding that more than 19,000 regular posts have been filled since the BJP came to power in the state.

Hitting back at the opposition CPI(M) for criticising the government’s ceremonial appointment letter distribution events, Saha asserted, “We have the guts to distribute appointment letters to selected candidates in a programme, which was not seen during the previous dispensation.” He alleged that under previous governments, appointment letters were handed out through CPI(M) party offices—a practice the current government has discontinued.



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Referring to a major administrative cleanup, Saha highlighted that 10,323 teachers had lost their jobs due to illegal appointments under the Left Front. “The Supreme Court has validated the verdict passed after the High Court of Tripura’s judgment of sacking these teachers,” he noted.

The Chief Minister also laid out his government’s broader vision for health care, announcing plans to transform Tripura into a medical hub. This includes setting up new medical, nursing, and paramedical colleges. “We want to stop referral cases for modern or critical treatment,” he said. Plans are in place to set up a state-of-the-art eye hospital near GBP Hospital and AGMC, and another super-speciality hospital is proposed near Khujurbagan in Agartala.

Saha further highlighted improvements in the state's healthcare services and reiterated his government’s commitment to ensuring access to advanced medical facilities for the people of Tripura.

