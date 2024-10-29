Tripura Chief Minister Prof. Dr. Manik Saha today informed that the state government has sanctioned Rs 1.50 crore to purchase Ayurvedic medicines for the state.

He also mentioned that the Sri Sri Ravi Shankar Foundation has shown interest in opening an Ayurvedic college in the state.

Dr. Saha said this while addressing the State Level Ayurvedic Day observance at Pragna Bhavan Hall, Agartala today.

“There was a time when Ayurveda treatment was directly linked with nature, which has everything. People from foreign countries once came to India to study at institutions like Nalanda and Takshashila. We feel proud to send our children abroad for studies, but after Narendra Modi took charge, people’s thinking has started changing. He initiated the Ministry of Ayush and brought all branches of medicine, including Allopathy, Ayurveda, and Homeopathy, under one roof. This was not the case earlier, which created divisions among them, but now this gap has started decreasing,” he said.

Dr. Saha, who is also the Health Minister of the state, highlighted the development of Ayurvedic treatment.

“They have different kinds of labs, and we have an OPD as well, with patients coming regularly. I have visited the 50-bed Ayurvedic Hospital. Recently, I mentioned that we would establish an Ayurvedic or Homeopathy college. I discussed this with Health Secretary Kiran Gitte, who informed me that the Sri Sri Ravi Shankar Foundation has reached out to us. We must keep trying, and the Ravi Shankar Foundation has said it is possible. After verifying their credentials, we will invite them to proceed,” he said.

Dr. Saha emphasized that “Health is wealth, and if health is not good, we cannot use human resources effectively.”

“We will work to improve infrastructure. We are setting up a health hub and also planning to establish a superspecialty hospital. The government recently sanctioned Rs 1.50 crore to purchase Ayurvedic medicines, which will be provided free of cost to people,” he added.

Also read: CM Manik Saha urges students to refrain from ragging amid ongoing probe at Tripura Medical College