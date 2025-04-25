A series of protests erupted across Tripura on Thursday, condemning the horrific terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, which claimed the lives of 26 tourists, including two foreign nationals. The tragic incident has sparked outrage and calls for stronger actions against terrorism.

At Tripura Central University, students, professors, and staff participated in a protest rally in solidarity with the victims' families. The rally, led by Vice Chancellor Ganga Prasad Prasain, demanded that the government take stringent action against the terrorists responsible for the attack.

In Agartala, the Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) organized a large protest rally, with participants chanting slogans such as "Pakistan Murdabad" and burning the flag of Pakistan in anger over the attack. Sankar Roy, a leader of the Tripura VHP, said, "Around 28 Hindu tourists were killed by terrorists in Pahalgam. As they were Hindus, they were targeted and killed by the terrorists. This protest is to condemn that brutality."



Also Read: From aspirations to achievements: Tripura’s Ganganagar block gets Rs 1. 5 cr for transformation

The Khowai District Bar Council and Sabroom Bar Council of South District also joined in the condemnation, calling for justice and strict action against the terrorists. The Sadar District Congress Committee held a similar protest in Agartala, while the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) mobilized the student community across Tripura to hold rallies denouncing the attack.

Gaurab Das, State Secretary of ABVP, said, "This is not the time for silence. This is the time to march united on the path of national integrity and take an unyielding stand against terrorism."

The protests reflect a growing national sentiment calling for decisive action to ensure the safety and security of citizens and to hold those responsible for acts of terrorism accountable.