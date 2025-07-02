Stop targeted attack on political opponents, Tripura CPI(M) leader writes to CM

Leader of the Opposition in the Tripura Assembly, Jitendra Chaudhury, has written to Chief Minister Dr. Manik Saha, appealing for immediate intervention to halt what he described as "political hooliganism and brutal targeted attacks" against opposition party members.

In his letter, Chaudhury, who is also the state secretary of the CPI(M), alleged that recent weeks have witnessed a surge in politically motivated violence in the state. He claimed that many of these incidents were enabled by the “inaction and indulgence” of police officers, which, he argued, emboldens the perpetrators.

"Though it is praiseworthy that during your tenure as the chief minister, the reign of terror that prevailed in Tripura since 2018 is under control to some extent, it now appears that violent incidents have increased manifold and have become a near-daily occurrence," the veteran Left leader wrote.



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The CPI(M)-led Left Front, which ruled Tripura for 25 years, was unseated by the BJP-IPFT alliance in 2018. Since then, the political landscape has undergone significant changes, including the replacement of former CM Biplab Kumar Deb with Manik Saha ahead of the 2023 Assembly polls, which the BJP retained with a second-term victory.

According to Chaudhury, supporters of opposition parties have faced physical threats and damage to property, allegedly by elements affiliated with the ruling BJP. “The civil and democratic rights of political parties and individuals are being butchered,” he alleged.

Stating that democratic principles and pluralistic values must be upheld, Chaudhury urged CM Saha, who also holds the Home portfolio, to ensure that law enforcement agencies act impartially and proactively. He stressed that “law and order and policing are necessary to restore and uphold the democratic environment across the state.”

The Tripura government has not officially responded to the allegations at the time of this report. However, the issue is expected to draw further political attention, particularly in the context of maintaining democratic norms and safeguarding political opposition in the state.