Tripura’s road accident rate below national average: CM Saha urges vigilance

Tripura Chief Minister Prof. Dr. Manik Saha on Wednesday stated that the state continues to maintain a significantly lower rate of road accident-related fatalities and injuries compared to the national average.

However, he emphasised the need for continued vigilance and proactive road safety measures to sustain and improve this record.

Addressing a programme organised by the Transport Department at Swami Vivekananda Maidan in Agartala, Dr. Saha inaugurated 16 new Basic Life Support (BLS) ambulances and launched the Virtual Vehicle Location Tracking (VLT) and Monitoring System (MT)—a major step in Tripura’s comprehensive road safety initiative.

“While our state reports fewer casualties from road accidents compared to the national average, we must not become complacent. Every life lost is a tragedy—not just for the family, but also for the state and the nation,” the Chief Minister said.

He called for stricter enforcement of traffic regulations and urged the Traffic and Transport Department to routinely verify the validity of driving licenses. Stressing on helmet usage, Dr. Saha said it should be driven by safety awareness and not fear of penalties.



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“Helmets shouldn’t be worn just to avoid police fines. They should be worn to save lives. A helmet is often the only barrier between life and death in a road accident,” he added. He made it clear that helmets are mandatory for both riders and pillion passengers.

The Chief Minister praised the critical role of fire service personnel in emergencies, especially in transporting accident victims to hospitals. He noted that the newly inducted BLS ambulances would significantly strengthen Tripura’s emergency response capacity.

“These ambulances are equipped to provide vital first aid during transit, which can make a life-saving difference or help prevent lifelong disabilities,” he said.

Dr. Saha reiterated that both the central and state governments are working collaboratively to reduce road accidents and improve public safety. He appealed to citizens to remain responsible and alert while commuting.

“Carelessness must not be the cause of any accident. Prevention is always better than cure. Let us all work together to ensure safer roads for everyone,” he concluded.