Due to heavy rain and storm that occurred in the early hours of April 21 across Tripura, widespread havoc was created as 445 houses were damaged — fully, partially, or severely — while two persons were injured after a roof collapsed on them.

The rain and storm also damaged several electric poles and uprooted trees.



As per the report from the State Emergency Operation Centre, the Mohanpur Sub-division of West District witnessed massive destruction, followed by Karbook of Gomati District.

The report stated that in Mohanpur Sub-division of West District, 261 houses were damaged, including 65 severely and 196 partially. In Karbook, 158 houses were damaged — including 26 fully, 83 severely, and 49 partially.



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In Sonamura Sub-division of Sepahijala District, 7 houses were damaged. In Jirania Sub-division under West District, 3 houses were damaged partially. In Teliamura Sub-division under Khowai District, 16 houses were damaged.

In Karbook of Gomati District, two persons were injured, 14 trees were uprooted, and 22 electric poles were damaged. In Udaipur Sub-division, 10 trees were uprooted, and 27 electric poles were damaged.

The report further said that all the major rivers including Howrah, Gomati, Muhuri, Feni, etc., are flowing below the flood level. A yellow alert for thunderstorm with lightning and gusty wind speed reaching 30–40 KMPH is very likely to occur at one or two places over the remaining districts of Tripura.