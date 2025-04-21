Storm batters Tripura: 445 houses damaged, 2 injured in Mohanpur, Karbook worst hit
Due to heavy rain and storm that occurred in the early hours of April 21 across Tripura, widespread havoc was created as 445 houses were damaged — fully, partially, or severely — while two persons were injured after a roof collapsed on them.
Due to heavy rain and storm that occurred in the early hours of April 21 across Tripura, widespread havoc was created as 445 houses were damaged — fully, partially, or severely — while two persons were injured after a roof collapsed on them.
The rain and storm also damaged several electric poles and uprooted trees.
As per the report from the State Emergency Operation Centre, the Mohanpur Sub-division of West District witnessed massive destruction, followed by Karbook of Gomati District.
The report stated that in Mohanpur Sub-division of West District, 261 houses were damaged, including 65 severely and 196 partially. In Karbook, 158 houses were damaged — including 26 fully, 83 severely, and 49 partially.
Also Read: Tripura's Gomati district awarded for excellent public administration
In Sonamura Sub-division of Sepahijala District, 7 houses were damaged. In Jirania Sub-division under West District, 3 houses were damaged partially. In Teliamura Sub-division under Khowai District, 16 houses were damaged.
In Karbook of Gomati District, two persons were injured, 14 trees were uprooted, and 22 electric poles were damaged. In Udaipur Sub-division, 10 trees were uprooted, and 27 electric poles were damaged.
The report further said that all the major rivers including Howrah, Gomati, Muhuri, Feni, etc., are flowing below the flood level. A yellow alert for thunderstorm with lightning and gusty wind speed reaching 30–40 KMPH is very likely to occur at one or two places over the remaining districts of Tripura.
Copyright©2026 Living Media India Limited. For reprint rights: Syndications Today